Jerry Dale Simpson, Centerville (formerly of Wartburg)

Jerry Dale Simpson age 76, of Centerville TN, formerly of Wartburg TN, passed away March 5th, 2023, at his home with his wife Mary and son Jeffery.

Jerry loved collecting knives and pocket watches. He loved helping get storehouse ministries started in Wartburg with Mary. He loved his church and his pastor and he loved watching his grandchildren grow.

He is preceded in death by his parents Warren and Amy Simpson, his brother Butch, his sister Patty and Brother-in-law Marty Groner, and his sister Lisa, all of Michigan. Mother-in-law Lozena Poe, sister-in-law Robin Bonham, brother-in-law Eddie Langley and his wife Brenda, brothers-in-law Terry, and David Langley.

He is survived by his wife Mary Simpson, son Jeffrey D Simpson of Centerville, and his wife Rhonda. Brothers; Tommy Simpson of Kentucky and Twin Brother Larry G. Simpson of Michigan, 10 grandchildren Thomas, Jacob, Jeffrey II, and his wife Marcy, Jessica, Caleb, Matthew, Aaliyah, Kaysen, Brinley, and Jessie. Great grandchildren Gunner, Avery, Ellie, Chloe, and Alice. Many brothers and sisters-in-law: Roy Langley and wife Pud, Carolyn, Lee and Teresa Holiday, brothers-in-law Darrell Langley, Mike and Becky Stringfield, sisters-in-law Lisa Poe and Danielle, brother-in-law Bobby, and Sherry Poe, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday, March 11th, 2023, at Schubert’s Funeral Home in Wartburg with funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM. with Dr. Paul Frick officiating. Interment will follow in the Poe Family Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jerry Dale Simpson.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Jerry Simpson of Wartburg, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

