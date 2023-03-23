Jeffery Lynn Slover, 48, was born on May 30th, 1974 in LaFollette TN. He gained his angel wings on March 12, 2023, after his battle with cancer. Jeffery was an avid Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and Elvis fan. He was a resident with the Emory Valley Center for many years. Jeffery has left a mark in so many people’s hearts. Jeffery will forever be loved and missed.

Jeffery is preceded in death by his grandparents, mother, father, and uncle.

He is survived by his sister, niece, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

