Jeffery Lynn Slover, 48

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 33 Views

Jeffery Lynn Slover, 48, was born on May 30th, 1974 in LaFollette TN. He gained his angel wings on March 12, 2023, after his battle with cancer. Jeffery was an avid Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and Elvis fan. He was a resident with the Emory Valley Center for many years. Jeffery has left a mark in so many people’s hearts. Jeffery will forever be loved and missed. 

Jeffery is preceded in death by his grandparents, mother, father, and uncle. 

He is survived by his sister, niece, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. 

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Jeffery Lynn Slover, please visit our flower store.

About News Department

Check Also

Patrick Lee (“Pat“) Hargis, 82

Mr. Patrick Lee (“Pat“) Hargis, 82, passed away on March 20, 2023, with his son …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: