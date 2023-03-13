Janet L. Coleman, Clinton

Janet L. Coleman, 75 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. She was born on September 8, 1947, in LaFolette, and she is preceded in death by her parents Elmer L. & Nannie Stokes, elder brother Charles E. Stokes and husband of 43 years, Gary M. Coleman, all of Clinton. Janet is survived by; son Mark E. Childress (Alica Childress), daughter Marsha Coleman Stapleton (Martin Stapleton, Jr.); grandchildren Noel Childress Shipley (Kipp Shipley) of Gallatin, Will Childress of Clinton, Grace Stapleton, Abigail Stapleton; great-grandson, Knox Shipley. Beloved sister-in-law Naomi Stokes and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Janet was known for her career as the Customer Relations Manager at Fox Toyota for 25 years. She was also an AVON Representative for 36 years, including being honored by both companies for her milestones and accomplishments. She loved her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. Janet enjoyed shopping and especially finding a good deal. Janet enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 14, from 5 pm – 7 pm, with funeral to follow with Rev. Robbie Leach officiating. The interment will be at Grandview Memorial Garden on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 11:00 am.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

