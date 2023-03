James Pickrell, age 68, passed away at his home in Rocky Top on March 20, 2023.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Lionel “PICK” and Lena (Byrd) Pickrell, and survived by his brothers, David Pickrell and Stephen Prickell; nieces, Randi (Damian) and Keri; nephews, Ryan and Ethan; and many friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 1 pm at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble FUneral Home is in charge of arrangements.

