James L. Byerly Sr, 95, Kingston

James L. Byerly Sr., 95, of Kingston, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. Born in Grainger County, TN he attended Central High School and Draughon’s Business College in Knoxville, TN, and was employed by Orgill Brothers until his retirement. He served in the United States Army in the 72nd tank battalion in the Korean War. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Kingston, TN, and served in numerous positions with his favorite- working with the missions program building churches in several states. He was a loved husband, father, and grandfather. There was nothing more important to him than his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents, EH and Lena Byerly, son James Byerly Jr., sister Mary Walker, and brother EH Byerly Jr.



Surviving family includes Virginia, wife of 72 years, sons: Jeff (Susan) of Hendersonville, Steve (Shannon) of Kingston; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Roane Medical Center and the Covenant Hospice Staff for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to First Baptist Church Building Fund.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m., Dr. Dale Darley and Reverend Jody McLoud officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Roane Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Byerly Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...