James “Jim” Sherwood Davidson, 96, Rockwood

Mr. James “Jim” Sherwood Davidson, age 96, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on March 19, 2023, with his family by his side. Jim was born on January 12, 1927, in Morgan County, Tennessee. James was a veteran of the United States Army. He received the Victory Ribbon Army Medal for his service in Japan during World War ll. He was also a very dedicated member of the Roane County Honor Guard since 2010. Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Faithful to his Lord and Savior until the very end. An inspiration to all who knew him and spent time with him. Very dedicated to God and family. Also, a very dedicated member of the Honor Guard for 13 years. (Until he was almost 96 years old). He was honest and kind to all and very generous. He would help anyone in need and gave faithfully to many charities. He was a friend to all. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Franklin, and Armeldea Lowe Davidson. Wife, Violet Hicks Davidson. Son, James Alan Davidson. Sister, Georgia. Brothers, Colmer, Kenneth, Jerry, and Harley Davidson.

He is survived by:

Children: Eugene (Diana) Davidson of Louisville, TN

Robert Lee “Bobby” (Cheryl) Davidson of Florida

Tina (Gary) Ragsdale of Rockwood, TN

Denise (Steve) Mistich of Cookeville, TN

13 Grandchildren: Michelle, Nicole, Tiffanie, Eddie, Melanie, Anna Maria, Matthew, Nathan, Mallory, Dawn, Robbie, Travis, Brent

27 Great-Grandchildren

1 Great-Great Grandchild

Brothers: Earl, Junior, Billy Davidson

A host of friends and family

A special thanks to Adoration Hospice for their excellent care and love. Also, to Silver Angels of Roane County.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 5-7 pm at Evans Mortuary with the funeral starting at 7 pm. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Glen Alice Cemetery at 2 pm. Rev. Bud Strader and Chaplain J.C. Allen will be officiating. The Roane County Honor guard will also perform military honors. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of James “Jim” Sherwood Davidson.

