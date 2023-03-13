James Frederick “Fred” Leopper, Wartburg

James Frederick “Fred” Leopper, age 80 of Wartburg, TN, passed away after a short illness on Friday, March 10, 2023. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Maggie Heidel Leopper; brother, John Leopper; and nephew, John Edward Leopper.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Long Leopper; children: Dana (John) Isham, Eric (Angela Petrocelli) Leopper, and Daniel Leopper; brother, Louis (Marettia) Leopper; grandchildren: Erin Isham, Allison Leopper, Joshua Leopper, and Avalynn Leopper; nephew, Anthony Leopper; niece, Pamela Patrick; and cousin, Anna Mae Marlow.

Fred began his career in the early 1960s when he and his father, Albert, established a Massey Ferguson tractor dealership in the Joyner community in Morgan County. Fred then moved on to work as a master mechanic with several heavy construction companies, culminating in his retirement from Waters Equipment Company of Maryville, TN in 2012. Fred was very intuitive in the mechanics field and could troubleshoot equipment and vehicle problems to a solution. He was sought out by many, many people for his advice on equipment problems. He also fabricated tools for the job, if none were available at the time.

Fred was an avid gardener throughout his life. He worked in the community on projects with St. Paul Lutheran Church, Morgan County Archives and Museum, and many other projects. He kept in the background but added his talent and expertise in many areas.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Mariann with Covenant Hospice.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wartburg, TN. The funeral will follow at 11:30 with Rev. David Graves officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens, Wartburg, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Fred Leopper.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Fred Leopper, of Wartburg, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

