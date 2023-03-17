Jackie Paul (Monk) Bunch, Wartburg (formerly of Coalfield)

Jackie Paul (Monk) Bunch, age 67 of Wartburg (formerly of Coalfield) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Lifecare Center of Morgan County.

Jackie was raised in Coalfield and had a heart of gold. He loved his Coalfield friends and supported all of the Jackets sports teams. He worked at both Boeing in Oak Ridge and TVA in Kingston until his health began to fail.

He spent lots of time attending ballgames and always loved meeting new people. Anyone who came in contact with him had a special place in his heart. He was also a huge fan of the U.T. Volunteers.

Jackie is survived by his family and the many Coalfield friends that he loved.

He will be missed by so many who loved him dearly.

Visitation for will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, between 11-12:00 at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Dr., Oliver Springs. The service will begin at 12 noon with Pastor Keith Kilby officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coalfield School Sports Program in Jackie’s memory.

