Ivyrhea M. McGhee, Rockford

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 34 Views

Ivyrhea M. McGhee, age 32, of Rockford, Tennessee, passed away on March 13, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Ivyrhea was born on August 15, 1990, in Cape Coral, Florida. Ivyrhea loved spending time with her kids and family. She is preceded in death by her mother Cheryl McGhee, brother Kenny Heaning, uncle Duncan McGhee, and grandmother Sharon McGhee.

Survivors:

Father and Step Mother          Don Rhea McGhee and Vickie Clark of Rockford

Children                                  Lily Rhea, Nathan Rhea, and Cypress Rhea of Maryville

Grandmother                           Doris Vickers of Ft. Myers, FL

Grandfather                            Don McGhee and Brigitte of Maryville

Father of Her Children            Jonathon Tyler of Knoxville

Sisters                                     Tasha McGhee of Rockford

                              Shannon Pilkey of Maryville

                              Jessie Heaning

Uncles                                     Jeffrey Hart of Toledo, OH

                                    Brian Hart of Lenoir City

Aunt                            Kim Jones of Rocky Top

And a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Ivyrhea’s wishes were to be cremated with services held at a later date.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ivyrhea M. McGhee, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Teresa Sue Rutherford Reneau, Rockwood

With great sorrow and pain the Reneau-Hudgins-Sneed families announce the passing of our caring, loving, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: