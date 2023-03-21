Interstate accident claims life of one today near the Roane and Loudon County line

Interstate 40 westbound near the 361-mile marker was shut down briefly this afternoon around 1:30 pm following a crash which resulted in the death of one person. Emergency sources on the scene stated that CPR was in progress by EMS attendants and the person was taken to an area hospital. The interstate at the scene was restricted to one lane near the Industrial Park for the investigation by Tennessee Highway Patrol. No further details were available at this time.

