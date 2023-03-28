I-40 Road Work This Weekend to Impact Traffic

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on I-40 in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

Beginning on Friday night, March 31, there will be lane closures on I-40 East and West between MM 386.6 and MM 387.8 in downtown Knoxville as crews work to repair the I-40 bridge over 17th Street. These lane closures will be in place 24/7 to allow for the installation of traffic control devices and texture coating of the bridge, and will carry over to I-275, as well as to Alcoa Highway (US129/SR115).

Lane closures will be in place until 6 a.m. on Monday, April 3. This will be the final of three weekends of bridge repair work in this area.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

