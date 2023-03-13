Hutment Exhibit Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony 
Saturday, April 1 

Photo courtesy Oak Ridge History Museum

The Oak Ridge History Museum is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Hutment Exhibit, which promises to transport visitors back in time to the Oak Ridge Manhattan Project era. On Saturday, April 1st, the museum will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the exhibit’s opening and offer an unparalleled glimpse into a piece of history that shaped America.

Oak Ridge History Museum Authentic Reproduction Hutment

The Hutment Exhibit will feature an authentic reproduction of a Manhattan Project “Hutment,” displaying the living conditions of the workers who helped construct the wartime manufacturing facilities during World War II. The hutments were small, low-cost structures that housed workers and their families who came to Oak Ridge to work on the Manhattan Project. These small houses provided a space for families to live in during the war years, where they could rest, relax, and escape from the demands of their jobs at the manufacturing plants.

From the National Building Museum’s Website African American Hutment Area, Oak Ridge | National Building Museum (nbm.org)

This exhibit will also shed light on the accommodations provided to African American workers during the war years, highlighting their contributions to the project. It is essential to understand the challenges these workers faced during this time and acknowledge their role in shaping America’s history. The Hutment Exhibit is an immersive and educational experience, highlighting the lives and struggles of the workers who helped build the foundations of modern America. 

The celebration will commence at 1:00 p.m. with presentations on Manhattan Project housing and the construction of the Hutment replica, followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:00 p.m., officially opening the exhibit for museum guests. Don’t miss your chance to explore the Hutment Exhibit and immerse yourself in the unique history of Oak Ridge. The exhibit is an unparalleled glimpse into an essential chapter of American history, providing insight into the daily lives of workers who played a pivotal role in shaping the world we live in today.

Oak Ridge History Museum Authentic Reproduction Hutment

The Oak Ridge History Museum is located at 102 Robertsville Rd. The museum will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., with no admission charge for the day. Visitors are encouraged to take their time exploring the Hutment Exhibit and other exhibits within the museum and gain a deeper understanding of America’s history.

About Oak Ridge History Museum:
Located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the Oak Ridge History Museum is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in the history of the city and the significant role it played in the Manhattan Project during World War II. The museum’s exhibits provide visitors with a unique and immersive experience, highlighting the stories of the people who lived and worked in Oak Ridge during this pivotal time in American history. From the Manhattan Project’s impact on Oak Ridge to the city’s significant contributions to the Cold War, the museum offers a comprehensive look into the city’s past and the remarkable people who helped shape America’s history. The Oak Ridge History Museum is committed to preserving and sharing the city’s fascinating history with visitors of all ages, making it a perfect educational destination for families, school groups, and anyone interested in learning more about America’s past.

