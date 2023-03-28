Helen M. Dixon, 92, Heiskell

Helen M. Dixon, age 92, of Heiskell, TN was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Okeechobee, Florida with her son, Henry, and his dear friend, Sharon Adams, by her side. She was a member of Greenway Baptist Church. The family takes comfort in that she is not suffering and has been reunited with her husband, Elbert, her eldest daughter, Wanda, and her youngest daughter, Angie.

Helen retired from Chrysler Motor Company in Detroit, Michigan, then devoted her time to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and traveling while her health allowed her to do so. Helen was a gifted gardener and took great pride in her many beautiful flower gardens – as well as her annual vegetable garden – all of which will be missed immensely.

She is survived by her only son, Henry Lee; brother, Elmer (Betty) Rittenberry; son-in-law, Robert Wyrick; grandchildren, Tammy (Phil) Raby, Patty Thomason, Bill Lee, Kristy (Darin) Broyles; great-grandchildren, Adam Raby, Cody Raby, Steven Shultz, Rachel Shultz, Madison Wilkerson, and Connor Wilkerson; great, great-grandchildren, Anberlyn Raby, Bobby Shultz, Kaiden Shockey, Paisley Raby, Alianna King, and Everleigh Wilkerson; several nieces and nephews; cherished neighbors, Earl and Penny Peterson.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husbands, George Lee, father of her children; Elbert Dixon; brothers, Raymond, Wayne, and Alvin Rittenberry; sister, Betty Shoun, Virginia Powell; daughters, Wanda Wyrick and Angie Lee.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 5-7 pm with a funeral service to follow. Family and friends will again gather at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 1:15 pm and follow in precession to the graveside at Wolf Valley Baptist Church Cemetery where the committal service will be held at 2 pm.

Pallbearers will be Phil Raby, Bill Lee, Adam Raby, Steven Shultz, Cody Raby, and Connor Wilkerson.

The family would like to thank Okeechobee Health Care Facility for the great care that was provided to Helen in her last weeks here on this earth.

