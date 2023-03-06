Gilbert L. Goodman, Rocky Top

Gilbert L. Goodman, age 43 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away suddenly on March 3, 2023. Gilbert was born March 10, 1979, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Roger L. Goodman and Nancy Sue Wagner Goodman. Gilbert enjoyed being around his friends and family and loved his nieces, nephews, and his grandpa especially.

Survivors:

Father and Mother Roger L. and Nancy Goodman of Rocky Top

Brother Roger and Michelle Goodman of LaFollette

Sisters Elizabeth and Scottie Crow of Clinton

Tonya Goodman of Lake City

And a host of other family members and relatives.

Visitation of Family and Friends: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

