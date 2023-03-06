Gena Taylor, Harriman

Ms. Gena Taylor, 78, of Harriman, passed away on March 2, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church. Gena was a lifelong lover of all things Elvis.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Tommy Taylor.

Parents: Paul & Eva Galyon.

2 brothers: Al Galyon and Denny Galyon.

Sister: Sissie Galyon.

She is survived by her sons: Michael Bailey & Paul Backer and Jeff & Kim Bailey.

Daughter: Wanda Roberts.

7 Grandchildren: Darla, Josie, Gracie, Austin, Lexiie, Asia, and Jason.

Sister: Dee Dee & Gary Oran.

Special Friend: Betty Childs.

Along with a host of others.

Services will be held Monday, March 6, 2023, at Childs Memorial Baptist Church from 5:00-7:00 P.M. with a service following at 7:00 P.M. Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Willard Park Cemetery at 11:00 A.M.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Gena Taylor.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Virginia “Gena” Ruth Taylor, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

