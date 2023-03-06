Gena Taylor, Harriman

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 24 Views

Ms. Gena Taylor, 78, of Harriman, passed away on March 2, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church. Gena was a lifelong lover of all things Elvis.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Tommy Taylor.

Parents: Paul & Eva Galyon.

2 brothers: Al Galyon and Denny Galyon.

Sister: Sissie Galyon.

She is survived by her sons: Michael Bailey & Paul Backer and Jeff & Kim Bailey.

Daughter: Wanda Roberts.

7 Grandchildren: Darla, Josie, Gracie, Austin, Lexiie, Asia, and Jason.

Sister: Dee Dee & Gary Oran.

Special Friend: Betty Childs.

Along with a host of others.

Services will be held Monday, March 6, 2023, at Childs Memorial Baptist Church from 5:00-7:00 P.M. with a service following at 7:00 P.M. Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Willard Park Cemetery at 11:00 A.M.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Gena Taylor.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Virginia “Gena” Ruth Taylor, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Robert Edmond Hamby, Harriman

Robert Edmond Hamby passed away on March 3, 2023. He was born May 16, 1955, to …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: