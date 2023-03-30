Gallaher Road shut down Wednesday to land Lifestar

Just before 7:00am today LifeStar landed on Gallaher Road near the Kingston Fire Station Number 2 to transport an elderly female to the UT hospital. Traffic was stopped while the helicopter landed with the

assistance of Kingston Fire Department and Roane County sheriff’s deputies halting traffic until the air ambulance left the roadway. Allegedly the elderly female was having a trauma event at a residence on Smith Road outside the city of Kingston and the ambulance attendants requested LifeStar to transport her.

