Gallaher Road shut down Wednesday to land Lifestar

Dudley Evans 52 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 68 Views

Just before 7:00am today LifeStar landed on Gallaher Road near the Kingston Fire Station Number 2 to transport an elderly female to the UT hospital. Traffic was stopped while the helicopter landed with the
assistance of Kingston Fire Department and Roane County sheriff’s deputies halting traffic until the air ambulance left the roadway. Allegedly the elderly female was having a trauma event at a residence on Smith Road outside the city of Kingston and the ambulance attendants requested LifeStar to transport her.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Hagerty, Blackburn Introduce Resolution Honoring Victims of The Covenant School Shooting

WASHINGTON—United States Senators Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) today introduced a resolution honoring …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: