Friday crash kills one in Clinton; few details released

Photo by Charlie Sandifer

A traffic accident Friday evening in Clinton killed one person and injured at least two others. We have not yet received information from the Clinton Police Department but can tell you that the collision occurred on Seivers Boulevard near the interstate and resulted in one of the vehicles overturning. One woman in that vehicle was killed and two others injured—one who was released from the hospital over the weekend, and the second sustained severe injuries.

Details as to how the crash occurred and the names of those involved have not been released, but as soon as they are, we will pass them along to you on the air and online. The accident brought down a power pole, knocking out electricity to several nearby businesses, including Walmart.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

