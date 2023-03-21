Franklin Geneo Eugene Brown, Clinton

Franklin Geneo Eugene Brown, age 36, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on March 16, 2023. He was born March 31, 1986, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Earnest Brown Jr. and Lisa Copeland. Geneo was of the Baptist Faith. He loved music, boxing, tattoos, his dog, drawing, poetry, being outdoors, spending time with his daughter, loved to cut hair, especially fades, and especially loved being with his family. Geneo is preceded in death by his baby brother: Cody Brown, grandparents: Earnest and Reba Brown, grandfather: William Charles Copeland, and uncles: Marvin Brown, and Charles (Danker) Copeland, and cousins William Allen Cruze Lowe, and Christopher Ryan Strickland.

Survivors:

Father   Ernest Brown Jr.

Mother   Lisa Copeland

Daughter   Briley Seth Dijana Fox, whom he loved dearly and wholeheartedly

His 4-Legged Buddy   Diesel

Nieces   Shalie, Jaylen, and Kinzy Brown

Special Sister-in-Law DeLane

Grandmother   Hazel Copeland

Aunts and Uncles   James and Brenda Brown, Arvin Brown, Linda Lively, Julia Lively

                               Becky and Larry Seiber, Brenda and Ricky Patterson, Donna, and Allen Lowe

                               Diane and Wayne Spears, Steve and Terri Copeland, Joe, and Robbin Patterson

                               Tammy Patterson, and Michael Patterson

Honorary Pallbearers: Alesha Edwards, Steve Copeland, William Lowe, Tyler and Isaac Brown, Shilo Huskey, Darrell Burgess, and Dexter Gossett

And a host of other cousins, relatives, and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Browns Flat Baptist Church in Briceville.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Browns Flat Baptist Church in Briceville with Rev. Ricky Bailey officiating.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Browns Flat Cemetery in Briceville.

