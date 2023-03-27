Frances “Yvonne” Reese, Lancing

Frances “Yvonne” Reese, age 56, of Lancing passed away on March 23, 2023, at her home.

She is preceded in death by her mother Frances Luise Counts; son Rusty Allen Elmore.

She is survived by her husband Roger Reese; sons Walter Dodd II and wife, Tina, and Randall L. Elmore; daughter Savannah Taylor Reese and husband Dakota; grandchildren Dylan James Elmore, Jace Wyatt Reese, Dakota Tobias Reese, Carter Dean Elmore, Jensen Styles Reese, and Adrianna Faith Elmore; brother Ralph Lyndon Counts and a host of friends and extended family.

The family received friends Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Yvonne’s wishes were to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Frances “Yvonne” Reese.

