Former Rockwood Fire Chief honored at memorial service last night

Retired long time Rockwood fire chief Mike Wertz received his last call from 9-1-1 last night during a memorial service for the longest serving fire chief of Rockwood.

Last Call – Video from Mike Wertz funeral service (March 23, 2023) – By Dudley Evans

Wertz, who passed away last week after battling cancer, was honored at Evans Mortuary in a memorial service that was held last night. He was deemed a servant of the community during the comments from Pastor Ernie Willis, the pastor of Wertz, and from Rockwood and West Roane County Fire chaplain Bruce Foster, who in his comments told several stories about the former fire chief saying that Wertz was always in command and was appreciated by his peers for his knowledge of the fire fighting and Hazmat services. He also was a veteran of the Air Force and worked as a Rockwood police officer before becoming a firefighter for the city.

Wertz chose cremation so there was no funeral procession to his final resting place, Kingston Fire and Harriman fire personnel came to watch over the city and take calls while Rockwood Fire personnel could be at the service.

