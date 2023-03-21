Emergency Traffic in Roane County Today

An ambulance and Kingston First responders were sent to the Roane County Courthouse this morning to administer aid to a female believed to have overdosed. The victim was transported to The Roane Medical Center. Also, an ambulance was sent to the Roane County Jail where a subject there was unresponsive no further details have been given on that situation.
