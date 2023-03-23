Emergency exercise planned for Roane State’s Knox County Campus this weekend

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, Roane State Community College will host an emergency exercise for students across multiple health science disciplines at its Knox County Center for Health Sciences, located at 132 Hayfield Road in West Knoxville. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET and will be active until at least 1 p.m. ET.

While responding to a simulated emergency incident, RSCC students will complete training in various areas including triaging and treating patients with injuries. The purpose of this drill is to give students first-hand experience with emergency response, while also providing them an opportunity to work together with students in other specialties just as they would in real life.

2021 Emergency Exercise – Video provided by Roane State Community College

