Edward Henry, Wartburg

Mr. Edward Henry, age 80 of Wartburg, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He enjoyed listening to gospel music and working with his hands, repairing everything from clocks to lawnmowers, and was a very good cabinet maker. For several years, he hosted a shooting match at his home where he enjoyed visiting with all who came by. Edward loved people and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Lila Faye McKinney Henry.

His parents: Hubert and Eunice Scott Henry.

And one brother: Tom Henry.

He is survived by his son: Michael Henry.

Two daughters and sons-in-law: Angie and Roy Sexton, and Anita and Kent Warren.

Two grandchildren: Josh Garrett and his wife Crystal, Whitney Garrett Redmon, and her husband Chris.

Three great-grandchildren: Colton, Emery, and Kara.

Three brothers and sisters-in-law: Sam and Deloris Henry, Fred, and Susan Henry, and Ronnie and Valerie Henry.

Six sisters and three brothers-in-law: Wilda Young, Donna Sue Brown, Manetta Hoffman, Barbara and Bobby Tompkins, Peggy, and Junior Muse, and Linda and Anthony Bates.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. Interment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Edward Henry

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward D. Henry, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

