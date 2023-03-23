Edward Cox Jr, Caryville

Edward Cox Jr, age 74, of Caryville passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Powell. Edward was born on August 29, 1948, to the late Edward Cox Sr. and Etta Daugherty Cox. Edward was a proud Veteran of The United States Army. He was of the Baptist faith and he loved fishing, working on cars, and gardening. He is preceded in death by: Daughter Angela Cox Mounts, Parents Ed Cox Sr. and Etta Daugherty Cox, Brothers and sisters John, Nancy, Janie, and Dean. Edward is survived by:

Wife of 53 years Brenda Cox

Son Anthony Cox

Brother & sister Bob and Sue

Grand-children Alan Mounts

Craig Mounts

Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at The Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral home Chapel with Rev. George Asbury officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet Friday at 10:15 AM at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession for an 11:00 AM interment at New Vasper Cemetery with Military Honors presented by the Jellico Honor Guard.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward Cox Jr., please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...