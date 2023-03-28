Edmon Bradley Kimbro Jr, 76

Edmon Bradley Kimbro Jr., age 76, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 23, 2023, at home with his family by his side after a brief illness. It is with heavy hearts that his passing is shared.

Ed was born in Oak Ridge on March 14, 1947, to Edmon Bradley Kimbro Sr. and wife, Elaine Minnie Burton Kimbro. He was a lifelong resident of Oak Ridge and seemed to know everyone that worked at “the plants”. After graduating from Oak Ridge High School in 1965, he continued his education at East Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee, graduating in 1970. Ed worked many years at Oak Ridge governmental facilities including Y-12, K-25, X-10, and the CNS, eventually retiring at age 66.

Ed and his late wife, Janet, were very involved with the Wildcat Football Boosters Club during and after their son, Matthew’s, playing days concluded. They spent most weekends on their houseboat at Norris lake to, as he would say, “keep his family close”, and it worked. Ed was a good father, providing guidance, instructions on how to fix things, and eventually, friendship, once Matt was raised. He also enjoyed GM muscle cars, scuba diving, camping, boating, fishing, car repairs, and just hanging out with friends and family. Once his grandson, Archer, was born, Ed could often be found either looking through pictures on his phone, Facetiming, or being heard saying, “Hey Arch”, with the most proud smile on his face.

Ed met his second wife, Beverly, later in life. They enjoyed going on ocean cruises, antique shopping, attending festivals, working in their yard, loving on their spaniel, Murphy, and spending time with family and friends.

Ed lived a good life. He will be sorely missed by his family, but they are comforted knowing they will meet him again one day in Heaven.

Ed was preceded in death by father, Edmon Kimbro, Sr.; mother, Elaine Kimbro; stepmother, Oma Jordan Kimbro; previous wife, Janet Ham Kimbro; and sister, Patricia Kimbro Adams.

Survivors include loving wife, Beverly Sinclair Kimbro; son, Matthew Bradley Kimbro, and wife, Katie; grandson, Archer Bradley Kimbro; stepdaughter, Emily Altman, and husband, Benjamin; four step-grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Kimbro Henson; sister-in-law, Barbara Fox and husband, Gary; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Ed’s honor to Faith Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 14025 US-70, Lenoir City, TN 37772.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, April 3, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Greg Tucker officiating. A private inurnment will be held at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

