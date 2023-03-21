Edgar R. “Buddy” Bowers, Harriman

Edgar R. “Buddy” Bowers, age 85, of Harriman, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center. He was born October 19, 1937, in Rockwood, Tennessee at Chamberlain Memorial Hospital. He was the son of Raymond S. Bowers and Edna (Berrong) Bowers of Harriman, Tennessee. Buddy graduated from South Harriman High School, Class of 1955. Following graduation, he completed over two years at Georgia Tech, additional pre-law work at Georgia State, and received his undergraduate degree from Emory University in Atlanta. Continuing at the Emory University Law School he received several academic awards, was admitted to the school’s honor society, and was an honor graduate, being awarded the J.D. “With Distinction” in 1966.



After several years of private law practice in Roane County, he served as Vice President and General Counsel of Lockheed Martin Energy Research Corporation until his retirement in 1999. He married the former Kay Shoun of Mountain City in 1961 and celebrated 61 years of marriage on July 1, 2022. Buddy and Kay settled in Harriman. Buddy served from 1959 – 1965 in the United States Army, and the Georgia National Guard. He was director of the first Tennessee Wing Squadron Leadership School at McGhee-Tyson Air Base in the 1980s and was a Civil Air Patrol Lieutenant Colonel at the time of his retirement.



He devoted much of his life to serving others on numerous boards and foundations. Buddy served on the Tennessee Historical Commission, Harriman Board of Education, The Harriman Utility Board, and The Tennessee Board of Regents, the State University and Community College System governing body. Buddy was very involved in the Republican Party, serving as Chairman of the Roane County Republican Party, earning him the Lifetime Achievement Award. He also served on the Tennessee State Republican Executive Committee. He was an avid football fan, civil war expert, pilot, hunter, loving husband, and father.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Mary Ella Bowers Gibson, and brother-in-law Rev. Fred M. Gibson.

Survivors include:

Wife Kay Shoun Bowers,

Son David Berrong Bowers,

Sister-in-law Selma Fifer, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at the West Hills Presbyterian Church with the funeral to follow at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Jeffrey Jenkins, Rev. Ron Ingram, and Rev. James Morley officiating. Interment will follow at the Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts in Buddy’s Honor be made to your favorite charity or to West Hills Presbyterian Church 506 West Hills Drive, Harriman, TN. 37748, South Harriman Alumni and Friends 111 Pine Ridge Road Harriman, TN. 37748 or to Trenton Street Baptist Church 519 Trenton Street Harriman, TN. 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Bowers Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Edgar “Buddy” R. Bowers please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

