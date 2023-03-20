Edgar Joseph “Joe” Branham, Harriman

Mr. Edgar Joseph “Joe” Branham, age 66, of Harriman, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus Friday, March 17, 2023. He was a member of Piney Baptist Church. Joe graduated from Harriman High School in 1975. He loved his family, and if you talked to him for a very long, the conversation would turn to racing. Joe loved every kind of racing.

He was preceded in death by his father: Joe Lee Branham.
One sister: Ruth Brewer.
One brother: Melvin Rich.
His grandparents: Holbert Branham, Mary Fields, Mack, and Cordia Hickman.
His father-in-law and mother-in-law: Leoda and Elsie Bowling.
One sister-in-law: Ellen Harvey.
And one brother-in-law: Milford Bowling.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Norma Jean “Jeannie” Braham of Harriman.
Two sons and daughters-in-law: Joey and Kirsten Garrett Branham of Crossville, and Jared and Joanna Phillips Branham of Harriman.
Special daughter and son-in-law: Nancy and Lance Lowe of Robbins.
Special grandchildren: Megan, Austin, Wyatt, Bella, and Emma.
A bonus daughter: Amy Clark and her family.
His mother: Pauline Rich of Harriman.
One sister: Melissa Rich of Maryville.
One brother: Jesse Branham of Harriman.
Sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Shirley and Michael Faulk of Rockwood.
Two aunts: Nadine Bagwell of Clinton and Lavona Hickman of Oakdale, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 20, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. David Tapp officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday in Slick Rock Cemetery in Robbins at 2:00 PM.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Joe Branham during this difficult time. 

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edgar Joseph (Joe) Branham, please visit our floral store.

