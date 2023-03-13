Earl Henry Thacker, Kingston

Mr. Earl Henry Thacker, age 74, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Ben Atchley Veterans Home in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on August 10, 1948, in Kingston, Tennessee. Earl was a Veteran of the United States Air Force serving during Vietnam and was a long-time member of Kingston First Baptist Church. He drove for greyhound bus lines for many years. He was well known for 2×2 bus lines and chicken farming. Earl was a kind and caring man and he was loved dearly by all who knew him. He was also a patient man who took the time to teach people how to drive. He would show up at your house and tell you to get in the car and start learning. An amazing man with a heart for others. He is preceded in death by his parents: Herman Earl and Georgia Crawford Thacker, and First wife, Janie Borth Thacker.

Survivors include:

Wife: Irina Thacker of Kingston, TN

Daughters: Bambi (Jim) Lambert of Harriman, TN

Becky Crabtree of Knoxville, TN

Jenny (Cory) Tippens of Harriman, TN

Stepson: Maxim Rykov of Munich, Germany

Grandchildren: Cody and Marlea Akers, Alexis and Joseph Luna, Olivia Akers, Landry Lambert, Colt and Indiana Letner, Drew, Sammy, and Hannah Mae Tippens, Trey and Matthew Barrett, Andreas, Daniel, and Lily Rykov.

Great Granddaughters: Brynleigh Hope & Myleigh Jo Luna

Special older brother: Paul (Linda) Thacker

Sister-In-Law: Sandy Thacker

Nieces: Angela (Tony) Leach

Stephanie (Bill) Sharp

Nephew: Jason (Liz) Thacker

Cousin: Elena (Alexander) Ketchen of Dussedorf, Germany

Special Friends: Helen and Eugene Keilman of Karlsruhe, Germany

And a host of other close family and brother Jerry.

The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 5-7 pm at Kingston First Baptist Church. The funeral service will start directly after at 7 pm with Pastor Jody McCloud Officiating. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Chapman Grove Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee at 11 am. The local Roane County Honor Guard will conduct military honors as well as the United States Air Force. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Earl Henry Thacker.

