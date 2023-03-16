Dorothy Bolt Foust, Powell

We regretfully announce the passing of Dorothy Bolt Foust of Powell, TN on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Dorothy was born in Lenoir City, TN on December 8, 1955. Dorothy was the devoted wife of Tommy D. Foust Sr. and loving mother of two children, Tommy Dewayne and Tina Michelle. She was a considerate, charitable, humble, and loving person who always put the needs of her family and others before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Dorothy was passionate about nature and particularly fond of various flowers. Her beautiful life was a source of inspiration to many and will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, children, sisters, extended family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil E. Bolt and Edna M. Bolt; Grandparents, Joseph H and Dorothy Bolt and Harv and Lily Rose; Brother, Kenneth E. Bolt; Nephew, Freddie E. Henry; Sister-in-law & Best Friend, Linda Foust and Brother-in-laws Terry Foust, Larry Varner, and Sidney McNabb.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy D. Foust Sr.; Son, Tommy Dewayne Foust Jr.; Daughter, Tina Michelle Foust; Siblings, Sharon McNabb of Ohio; Donna Tilley of Loudon; Margaret Brown (Robert); Bobbie (Tommy) Breazele; Ramona Robinette (David); Mary Ann Cook (Terry) all of Lenoir City; and a host of loving relatives.

The Foust family will receive friends and family on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Lynch Bethel Cemetery, 5913 W. Emory Rd., Knoxville, TN 37931 with Rev. Jerry Morrow officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. has been entrusted to carry out the arrangements of Mrs. Dorothy Foust.

