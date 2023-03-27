Delores “Melly” Koons, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on March 16, 2023. Melly was born in Finley, North Dakota on March 11, 1933. She graduated from Finley High School and went on to attend and graduate with a degree in education from the University of North Dakota, where she met her husband, Melvin Koons. They were married in Finley, then moved around the country until they settled in Oak Ridge in 1963.

Melly worked at ORTEC and at the City of Oak Ridge Municipal Offices before becoming director of the Anderson County United Way for almost 20 years.

Melly enjoyed boating on area lakes and was an accomplished water skier. She was also an avid bowler for over 40 years. Her favorite pastimes in later years included traveling, gardening, and short trips to Tunica, Cherokee, and Las Vegas. Melly was also a member of the Elks Club in Oak Ridge.

Melly was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin E. Koons of Oak Ridge; parents, Julian and Emma Meldahl; brother, Julian Meldahl, Jr.; sisters, Bonnie Iverson and Mary Jane Nudell.

Survivors include sister, Nadine Smith; sons, Monty & his partner, Doreen, Steve & his wife, Sandy, Jeff, and Gary; grandchildren, Christina Bowers, Ryan Koons, and Elijah Koons; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Landon, Ava, and Lillian; and many nieces & nephews, whom she loved very much.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Delores, please visit our Tree Store or plant a tree.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...