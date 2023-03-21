Debris Burn Gets Out of Control in Harriman

Smoke could be seen late in the afternoon into the evening Monday from the area on the mountain side North of Harriman which started around noon on Monday. The fire was at the end of Tanglewood Road off Hwy 27. Several fire units responded to the fire. Sources at the scene stated there is some logging on the side of the mountain, and the logging company was burning some debris in that area that had gotten out of control, and the fire was spreading quickly. Forestry was sent to the scene to control the spreading of the fire along the ridge line and are still working that fire today.

Photo by Cathy Currier Smith on Facebook
Photo by Cathy Currier Smith on Facebook
Photo by Frankie Hawn

