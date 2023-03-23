Deborah “Debbie” (Smith) Plemons, 66, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, TN. She was born May 5, 1956, in Detroit Michigan, the daughter of Ron and Colette (Lula) Smith. Debbie graduated from Roane County High School in 1974 and went on to earn her bachelors degree in Elementary Education from Tennessee Tech. Debbie married Doug Plemons and had two sons, Josh and Dylan. After furthering her education and earning a Masters Degree and ED.S., Debbie taught 1st grade at Kingston Elementary School for 30 years. She touched the lives of hundreds of children along the way, while also making a personal impact on her teaching peers and the parents of her students alike.



Her passion was molding Kingston’s 1st-grade students and it wasn’t just her vocation, but her whole life’s work. Her commitment to those kids was unparalleled and the work days began well before the bell rang to open the day and usually extended well into the evening hours.



Her nights and weekends were filled with family. Nothing was more important to her than Doug and her boys. She gave every ounce of her being to ensure they were cared for and treated like kings. That unwavering love was extended to her daughters-in-law and her six grandkids later in her life. She counted down the days to all vacations, specifically our beach trips to Florida. Truth be told, she didn’t even like the beach itself….she just knew it was the means by which her family was all together. She used to tell her family that a mother never sleeps better than when all her kids and grandkids are together under one roof.



If there was one word to sum up Debbie’s life it would be “selfless”. She exemplified her love for Christ through her continual giving spirit. She was pure in her intent without ever wanting any recognition for her actions. Many of the gifts she sent, the encouragement she gave, and the love she shared will only be known to those who received them, as she did so without fanfare or desire for any personal gain. For that, there will never be another like her and we’ll only attempt to be half the human she was in her life here on earth. Heaven received a true angel and to God be the glory for the time we all had with her.



“Do not let your adorning be external—the braiding of hair and the putting on of gold jewelry, or the clothing you wear— but let your adorning be the hidden person of the heart with the imperishable beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which in God’s sight is very precious.” 1 Peter‬ ‭3‬:‭3‬-‭4‬



She was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law Jess and Rose Plemons, and her brother-in-law Greg Plemons. Surviving in addition to her husband, Doug Plemons is her son, Josh Plemons, and his wife, Michelle, of Maryville, TN; her son Dylan Plemons and his wife Katie, of Olathe, KS; six grandchildren, Hudson (13), Evan (11), Finley (10), Kennedy (8), Norah (6), and Hayes (4); siblings Shelly Knight and her husband Dan of Union KY, Lauren Poole and her husband Larry of Kingston, TN, Ron Smith, and his wife Tafonda of Johnson City, TN, Rick Smith and his wife Debbie of Kingston, TN, Diane Goss and her husband Brad of Kingston, TN, and Mark Smith and his wife Conya of Madisonville, TN; many nieces and nephews.



A receiving of friends will be held from 4-7 pm, Friday, March 24th at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN. Those who wish to remember Debbie in a special way make gifts in her memory to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, PO Box 15010, Knoxville TN 37901-5010. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

