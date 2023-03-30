David Lee Francis, Heiskell

David Lee Francis, age 69, of Heiskell, TN, passed away at North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell during the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 29th, 2023. David was a hardworking man who was devoted to his family. He enjoyed working in the yard and taking care of his family. He will be remembered as a man with a great sense of humor who liked to have fun.

David is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred Francis, and brother, Henry Francis.

David leaves behind his wife of nearly 35 years, Willean Francis of Heiskell, TN; brother, Michael Francis of London, KY; sisters, Frita Davenport of McMinnville, TN, and Brenda Sue Francis of Cleveland, OH; granddaughter, Heather Marie Mingie; great-grandchildren, Freya Back and Houston Mingie. He also leaves behind his best friends, Alex Welch of Heiskell, TN, Jimmy Grisham of Clinton, TN, and Roger Young of Lake City, TN.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, March 31st, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Hendricks will be officiating. David’s graveside service will be held at Anderson-Gouffon Cemetery in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN has the honor of serving the family of David Francis.

