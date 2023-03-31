Daryl Bailey, Rockwood

Mr. Daryl Bailey, age 45, of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. He loved spending time with his family and cherished his grandson.

He is survived by his wife: Joanie Gann Bailey.

Two sons: Cody Bailey and Trevor Bailey.

Daughter: Amber Bailey.

Parents: Daniel & Barbara Bailey.

One brother: Christopher Bailey.

Two sisters: Danielle Wilkerson and Pamela Bailey.

Grandson: Zander Bailey

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Memorial services will follow at 7:00 with Bro. Phil Adams and Bro. John Gann officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Daryl Bailey during this difficult time.

