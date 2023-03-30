Danny Rouse, Lancing

Danny Rouse, 54 of Lancing, passed away on March 28, 2023.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. eastern at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN. The funeral will immediately follow at 7:00 with Bro. Rick Taylor officiating. The graveside service will be Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. eastern time at the Bates Family Cemetery in Lancing, TN.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Danny Rouse, of Lancing, please visit our flower store.

