Danny Rouse, Lancing

Danny Rouse, 54 of Lancing, passed away on March 28, 2023.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. eastern at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN. The funeral will immediately follow at 7:00 with Bro. Rick Taylor officiating. The graveside service will be Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. eastern time at the Bates Family Cemetery in Lancing, TN.

