Daniel Setser, Clinton

DANIEL SETSER, age 82 – passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at his home in Clinton.  

Preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Bessy (Beets) Setser; sister Irene Warwick; brother, Arthur Setser; and nephew Terry Warwick.

Daniel is survived by his sister, Alma Jett; nephews, Carl Warwick, Stan Warwick (Sherry), and Rodney Jett (Debbie); nieces Dana Smith, Jamie Setser, and Jennifer Stoutamire (Johnny).  

A graveside service will take place at Hillvale Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12 pm.  

The Staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Setser Family.

