Community invited to A Night of Harriman History at the Princess Theatre

An upcoming public lecture will discuss the history of Harriman, beginning with its founding as a temperance town, and tracing the history of the city through the twentieth century.

Professor John Brown

Roane State professor, local author, and Harriman native John Brown will speak on the history of Harriman this Friday, March 31, at the Princess Theatre in downtown Harriman. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Among the topics covered will be the temperance movement and its role in the city’s founding, the impact of the Panic of 1893 on the city’s growth, and key events such as the flood of 1929, the city’s evolution in the mid-twentieth century, and the loss of factory jobs in the 1980s and 1990s.

Brown, author of Harriman, a book in the Images of America series, is a professor of political science at Roane State. A graduate of Harriman High School, he holds degrees from Roane State, the University of Tennessee, Appalachian State, and East Tennessee State University.

This is event is free and open to the public, thanks to sponsorship by the Roane State Arts and Lectures Committee. Donations are accepted and will benefit future events organized by the committee. Concessions will also be available for purchase at the theatre (cash only).

The Princess Theatre is located at 421 North Roane Street in downtown Harriman. For more information, visit princessharriman.org.

