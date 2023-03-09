Columbus Marable III, 49

Columbus Marable III was born on December 15, 1973, in Rockwood, TN. He attended Senn High School in Chicago, IL.

He is survived by his siblings: Margo Marable, Tammy Marable, and Christina Marable; his grandmother: Hattie Mae Marable; and his aunts: Priscilla and Betty Jane Marable.

To know Columbus was to love him. He had a keen wit, a sharp sense of humor, and a wise worldview. He actively helped his grandmother in Rockwood, TN. His passions included dogs, cooking, and mentoring youth. He will be deeply missed.

The memorial service for Columbus will be held at Evans Mortuary on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11:00 am-12:30 pm ET. The service is for family and friends to gather and celebrate the light that was his life.

