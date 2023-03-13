Clara Simcox Clark, Rockwood

Clara Simcox Clark, age 79 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born on April 2, 1943, in Rockwood. She was a member of Pond Grove Baptist Church. She was an avid bird watcher and a fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers. She is preceded in death by her husband: Hubert Clark; parents: Houston and Zora Simcox; sisters: Joyce Plemons, Quinelle Griffin; and brothers: Solon Simcox, and Clyde Simcox. She is survived by:

Son: Dusty Clark (Aleta)

Daughter: Dedra Austin (Alan)

Grandchildren: Logan Clark, Houston Pass (Sierra), Marcus Pass (Amber)

Great Grandchildren: Haylee & Waylon Pass, Amiyah, Amaya, and Mayci

Stepchildren: Johnny & Jennifer Ledford, Lisa & Mike McCullough

7 Step Grandchildren

13 Step Great Grandchildren

2 Step Great Great Grandchildren

Brothers: Marshall Simcox (Wanda)

David Simcox (Michelle)

Ronnie Simcox

Sister-in-law: Vivian Pistole, Jo Simcox, and Susan Simcox

Special Friend: Abby Early

Family and friends will meet Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2:00 pm Et in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood for a graveside service with Bro. Greg Kelly officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Clara Simcox Clark.

