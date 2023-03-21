City of Oak Ridge Facing Computer Outages

We are working on getting details of a complete system outage for the City of Oak Ridge. We are awaiting a call from the city spokesperson for more details. Right now, the city’s website is down along with email within the city’s domain. City employees cannot use any city technology at this time. We are not sure what else is being affected by this outage or the cause of it, but we will update this story when we find out more.

The work session scheduled for tonight at 6pm has been moved from the Training room at City hall to the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Board Room due to the current technology issues they are having.

2 comments

  1. David
    March 21, 2023 at 8:05 pm

    Any update on what’s happening?

    Reply
    • Brad Jones
      March 21, 2023 at 8:06 pm

      Not really. I was about to put what I received from the city spokesperson.

      City employees are working and doing what they can offline. We are working with our legacy systems off the network and providing services as necessary.

      911 services (PD & Fire) are operating as normal and utilities like water and electric are not impacted.

      As far as utility payments go, late fees are being waived and disconnects are not occurring during this outage. If they need to start a new service or get their service back online (for people who have been disconnected and want to pay to be reconnected) they can come to the Utility Business Office (UBO) and our staff will work with them.

      Reply

