City of Oak Ridge Facing Computer Outages

We are working on getting details of a complete system outage for the City of Oak Ridge. We are awaiting a call from the city spokesperson for more details. Right now, the city’s website is down along with email within the city’s domain. City employees cannot use any city technology at this time. We are not sure what else is being affected by this outage or the cause of it, but we will update this story when we find out more.

The work session scheduled for tonight at 6pm has been moved from the Training room at City hall to the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Board Room due to the current technology issues they are having.

