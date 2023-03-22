City of Oak Ridge Computer System Infected By Malware Attack that shuts down entire System

Brad Jones 18 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

The city of Oak Ridge IT department has experienced a Malware attack today that shut down the entire city’s computer system. The severity of the attack is not known at this time as they are still assessing the damage.

Lauren Gray, the city’s spokesperson did confirm that it was a malware attack but no word on how the city was infected.

When asked how the city employees were able to work today, and how they will work tomorrow she said, “City employees are working and doing what they can offline. We are working with our legacy systems off the network and providing services as necessary.”

911 services (PD & Fire) are operating as normal and utilities like water and electric are not impacted.

As far as utility payments go, late fees are being waived and disconnects are not occurring during this outage. If they need to start a new service or get their service back online (for people who have been disconnected and want to pay to be reconnected) they can come to the Utility Business Office (UBO) and our staff will work with them.”

We are continuing to follow this story and will update it when we receive more information.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Interstate accident claims life of one today near the Roane and Loudon County line

Interstate 40 westbound near the 361-mile marker was shut down briefly this afternoon around 1:30 …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: