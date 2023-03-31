Christopher Harvey Brown, Powell

Christopher Harvey Brown 71, of Powell, passed away on March 24, 2023, after a lengthy illness and failing health.

He was born July 19, 1951, in Frost Bottom Tenn. after high school he worked as a pipe fitter for ORNL in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Christopher enjoyed Drag racing, and (Slot Cars) racing with his brother Vince traveling to several tracks to compete. It’s very known how competitive he could be, the thrill of driving fast cars and watching any sports of the Tennessee Vols.

His greatest passion was spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Lavada (Hensley) Brown.

Wife Elizabeth Brown.

Survived by:

Son Jason Brown

Brother Vince (Sandy) Brown

Grandchildren Cheyenne and Cherokee Brown

Great Grandson Ashton Brown

Other family members and friends.

Cremation was chosen with no service.

The family will host a private family gathering and celebration at a later time.

