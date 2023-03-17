Charles Wade Morgan Sr, Clinton

Charles Wade Morgan, Sr. age 83 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Norris Health and Rehab Center in Andersonville, Tennessee. Born in Gobey, Tennessee on December 16, 1939, he was the son of the late Jesse James and Juanna Elloise Carroll Morgan. Charles was a retired plumber and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Suzanne Morgan; son Anthony Morgan and daughter-in-law Kim Nichols Morgan.

Charles is survived by his sons, Charles W. Morgan, Jr., Christopher L. Morgan, and wife Rhona and Timothy A. Morgan, all of Clinton, Tennessee; eleven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, extended family member and caregiver Pam F. Akridge, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The Jellico Honor Guard will be performing full military honors at 2:00 p.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Charles Wade Morgan, Sr.

