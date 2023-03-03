Charles “Charbo” Thompson, 68

Mr. Charles “Charbo” Thompson age 68, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home. He was born on February 15, 1955, in Spring City, Tennessee. He was a TVA contractor with Thompson contracting. He was a member of Eagle Furnace Independent Baptist Church. He enjoyed planting a garden and spending time with his horses. He loved antique cars and motorcycles. He loved his German shepherds. He also loved his grandchildren dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Opal Thompson. He is survived by:
Wife: Tonda Thompson of Spring City, Tennessee
Daughter: Stephanie Thompson of Spring City, Tennessee
Son: Charlie Thompson of Spring City, Tennessee
Son: Cody Isham of Spring City, Tennessee
Daughter: Kortni Isham of Spring City, Tennessee
3 Grandchildren: Vanessa Wirick, Kalee Thompson, Savanna Boles
Brothers: Marwin Gore (Valera) of Benton, Kentucky
John Thompson (Janet) of Spring City, Tennessee
Jimmy Ray Thompson of Spring City, Tennessee
Sister: Timmie Fline (Raymond) of Spring City, Tennessee
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside and interment services will follow at the Thompson Family Cemetery in Spring City, Tennessee with Rev. David Treadway officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Charles “Charbo” Thompson.