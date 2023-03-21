Carrol J Elliott Copeland, 76

Carrol J Elliott Copeland born June 30, 1946, passed on Monday, March 20, 2023, at age 76 took her flight home to join her heavenly Father, also grandparents Bennett B. Loy, Lucinda Newport Loy, Jake and Helen Crawford, Parents Warren H. Long Sr and Elsie Crawford Loy, sister Linda Loy, brother Warren H Loy Jr. first husband of 46 years Eddie Elliott Sr, daughter Channa R Elliott, Son John H (Johnny) Elliott along with other family and friends.

Carrol is survived by husband of 11 wonderful years, Homer Copeland, son Eddie L Elliott Jr, Wesley (Robin) Elliott, John Edward (Christen) Elliott, 7 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and special grandchildren Marley and Jaxxton Elliott, sister Joann Davis, brothers Steve Loy, Ken Loy, special nephew Rodney (Beth Ann) Loy of Michigan, bonus daughters Debra Copeland, Connie Harkleroad and special friend Mary Sherwood

Carrol worked 10 years as a Surgical Nurse at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge before retiring to care for sick family members. She enjoyed watching wildlife in her backyard and working word searches and working word puzzles. Carrol was a strong woman who survived 38 cancer treatments, then contracted Covid, followed by double pneumonia and other health issues.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 5:00-6:00 PM. Carrol’s graveside will be held at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 1:00 PM. Pallbearers Eddie Elliott, Wesley Elliott, John Elliott, Matthew Harkleroad, David Harkleroad. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

