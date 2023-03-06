Carol “Joyce” Gamble, Anderson County

Carol “Joyce” Gamble was born May 20th in Anderson County, TN, and passed away March 2, 2023, in Knoxville, TN. Joyce never told her age so we will continue to honor that. She was known for baking cakes for people’s birthdays in the community and singing happy birthday to family and friends. She loved her church Deep Springs Baptist which she hadn’t been able to attend the last couple of years because of her health.

Joyce is preceded in death by, her mother Cora Lee Brewer, sister Elizabeth “tootsie” Cawood, brother Richard Jay “RJ” Brewer, and nephew Brian Brewer.

Joyce is survived by daughters Patti Martin, Susan McQuestion, sons Michael Gamble wife Rhonda, Paul Gamble wife Andrea, siblings, Joe Brewer wife Judy and Gene Brewer, grandchildren Chrysti Jones, Adam Gamble, Sasha Ramirez husband Brant and Sean Runion, great-grandchildren D’Kyea Knox, D’Vontae Jones, Daraon Jones, Destiny Jones, and Jaxon Gamble, great great grandchildren Ke’Andre Jones and Jenni Knox, several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Special thank you to Ansley the nurse and the nurses and staff at Specialty Hospital and PA Anna.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 2:00-3:30 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the Celebration of Life to follow with Rev. Brian Thomas and Pastor Doug Fielden officiating. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

