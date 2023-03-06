Campbell County man killed by falling tree during high winds

During Friday’s high wind event, a La Follette man was killed when a tree fell over and hit him as he rode his motorcycle. The accident happened around 7pm on Friday in the 1400 block of Demory Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 56-year-old Tony Wallace died after the front wheel of his motorcycle was hit by a falling tree. Wallace was thrown from the bike and died from his injuries.
