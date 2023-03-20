Brittany Victoria Murray, Harriman

Miss. Brittany Victoria Murray, age 34, of Harriman, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, along with several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her daughter: Bryley Murray.

Her parents: Larry and Barbara Murray.

Her sister: Buffy Murray and her boyfriend Ben Robertson.

Her brother: Larry Murray, Jr., and his wife Megan.

Her nieces and nephews: Keaton Sandifer, Cloe Murray, Landon Murray, and Pheobe Murray.

Special Friends: Kimberly Turpin and David Baskins.

Along with a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Miss Brittany Victoria Murray.

