Brian Edward Bunch, Wartburg

Brian Edward Bunch, age 53, passed away on March 17, 2023. Brian graduated from Wartburg High School in 1987. He served 26 ½ years in the military- 4 years in the Air Force and 22 years in the Army- and retired as Sergeant First Class Bunch. He deployed on several tours to Desert Storm in Kuwait, Afghanistan, and in Iraq. Brian enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, and camping. Above all else, Brian loved his family and friends dearly. He especially loved playing with Tank and the rest of his fur babies.

Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents, Buddy and Lola Bunch, Rueben and Pearl Phillips, Howard, and Esteleen Sweat; and his beloved aunt Connie Phillips-Bingham-Williams.

Brian is survived by his wife, Rockie Jo Bunch; his children, Kristin Bunch and Wife Sherenda Thompson, Casper Bunch and Simon Honey, Walter Mills, and fiancé Felicia Capley, Jacqueline Williams and husband Jay Williams, Madison Lovely and Fiancé Devon Hall, Abigale Lovely, and Fiancé Michael Delaguna; grandchildren Jeremiah and Carter Mills; his brother, Gerald Bunch and wife Rebecca Bunch and children Bailey and Collin Bunch; his sister, Stephanie Lantz and Husband Daniel Lantz and children Lauren and Katie Davis; his sister, Savannah Patterson and husband Arvil Wayne Patterson (Reddog); his father, Edd Bunch and Wife Angela Bunch; his mother, Barbra Sweat, and Husband Larry Sweat; his special friend and Uncle, Scotty Phillips; and his special friend and brother, Donny Kinser.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Nick Goins officiating. Military Honors will follow the funeral and will be provided by American Legion #149.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brian Edward Bunch.

