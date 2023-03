UPDATE: Shooter has been detained.

Breaking news this afternoon just after 4pm in the Midtown area of Roane County an active shooting has happened at the Midtown Auto Parts, and according to sources three persons were shot and the shooter, as of 4:15, was still being sought after. We will continue to provide more information as we receive it. Hwy 70 at the scene is shut down. The area is just west of the Roane Medical Center.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...